Direct from Off-Broadway and London’s West End, the internationally acclaimed A Taste of Ireland Company comes to the USA with its flagship production — ‘A Taste of Ireland — The Irish Music & Dance Sensation’. Laugh, cry, and jig into the night with a production that is Celtic, for this generation.

Performed by former World Irish dance champions, and featuring dancers from Lord of the Dance, Riverdance, and the recent West End cast of Éireann, ‘A Taste of Ireland’ brings the spirit and energy of modern Ireland to life with a pint of Irish wit. Watch world-class performers blend melodic folk mash-ups, live jaw-dropping acapella tap battles, and heartfelt storytelling in a live celebration of Irish music and dance.

Featuring revamped classics of Danny Boy, Tell Me Ma, Wild Rover, and many more well-known songs, the show’s reimagined contemporary score blossoms alongside the brash Irish charm of the live dance cast. ‘A Taste of Ireland’ merges cultural traditions, modern flair, and craic galore to deliver a performance that has been leaving audiences across the globe jigging on their feet for the last decade.

Wherever audiences come from, the show finds them. For those who have travelled to Ireland, it is a view that reaches back across the Atlantic. For those whose parents or grandparents carried a few songs and stories with them, it is a heritage felt, not described. And for those who have never thought of themselves as Irish at all, it is the kind of night that leaves them feeling as though there has been a little Irish in them all along.

A Taste of Ireland is exactly what it promises: a taste of everything you love about Ireland, with a generous helping of more, and having gathered a social following of over 400,000 and growing, it has, and continues to, win over audiences across the globe. With a strictly limited US run, see A Taste of Ireland in 2027 before it takes off around the globe once again. Find a seat, bring a loved one, and for two hours, lose yourself in A Taste of Ireland. Book Tickets Now.

This show contains light strobing effects and haze.

**please note: musical instruments are subject to change from performance to performance