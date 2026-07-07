The world premiere of "Always a Little Bit Tipsy" will take place in Bloomington, Indiana this September! Based on the topsy-turvy life of world-champion ballroom dancer and drag artist Tom Slater (a.k.a. Tipsy Teasedale) the all-new original musical, "Always a Little Bit Tipsy", explores survival, masculinity, and the healing power of drag. This is a story about the violence of small shames, the masks we build to survive, and the radical act of becoming whole.