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Always A Little Bit Tipsy

Always A Little Bit Tipsy

The world premiere of Always a Little Bit Tipsy will take place in Bloomington, Indiana this September! Based on the topsy-turvy life of world-champion ballroom dancer and drag artist Tom Slater (a.k.a. Tipsy Teasedale) the all-new original musical, Always a Little Bit Tipsy, explores survival, masculinity, and the healing power of drag. This is a story about the violence of small shames, the masks we build to survive, and the radical act of becoming whole.

The Waldron Firebay
$25 general admission
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

After the Storm Productions
812-320-2629
afterthestormbloomington@gmail.com
afterthestormproductions.com
The Waldron Firebay
122 S Walnut St
Bloomington, Indiana 47404
https://seeconstellation.org/venues/waldron-firebay