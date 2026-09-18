Enjoy an Afternoon in the Park at this free community event with live music by the Justin Case Band, face painting, indoor and outdoor games, and food trucks. Silent Auction and a raffle for themed baskets raise funds to help others in need with rent, utilities, transportation, and furniture.

All proceeds benefit St. Vincent de Paul serving Monroe County to assist our neighbors needing a little support. All are invited to stop by Switchyard Park Pavilion for a fun afternoon in the park!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1034885062710798