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An Afternoon in the Park

An Afternoon in the Park

Enjoy an Afternoon in the Park at this free community event with live music by the Justin Case Band, face painting, indoor and outdoor games, and food trucks. Silent Auction and a raffle for themed baskets raise funds to help others in need with rent, utilities, transportation, and furniture.
All proceeds benefit St. Vincent de Paul serving Monroe County to assist our neighbors needing a little support. All are invited to stop by Switchyard Park Pavilion for a fun afternoon in the park!
https://www.facebook.com/events/1034885062710798

Switchyard Park Pavilion
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

St. Vincent de Paul serving Monroe County
(812) 961-1510
info@bloomingtonsvdp.org
https://www.svdpbloomington.org/

Artist Group Info

Justin Case Band
mjregoli@outlook.com
https://www.justincaseband.com/
Switchyard Park Pavilion
1601 S. Rogers St.
Bloomington, Indiana 47403