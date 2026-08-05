An Evening with Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster is a two-time Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and dancer widely recognized as one of Broadway’s leading performers. For her Bloomington performance, she will be joined onstage by IU dance and choral students along with local K-12 performers for what promises to be a special evening.

Foster most recently starred as Princess Winnifred in Once Upon a Mattress during its acclaimed Broadway revival. Prior, she starred as Mrs. Lovett in the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, as well as Marian Paroo in the 2022 Broadway revival of The Music Man, earning her seventh Tony Award nomination.

She first rose to prominence originating the title role in Broadway’s Thoroughly Modern Millie, earning her first Tony Award, and later won her second for Anything Goes. Her extensive stage credits include The Drowsy Chaperone, Shrek the Musical, Young Frankenstein, Violet, and Sweet Charity.

On screen, Foster starred in TV Land’s Younger and appeared in Bunheads, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, and the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. As a solo artist, she has toured the country with stops at Carnegie Hall, Feinstein’s, Lincoln Center’s American Songbook series, and many others. Foster holds an honorary doctorate from Ball State University, where she also teaches.