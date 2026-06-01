Constellation Stage & Screen presents “Annie” on stage December 10th - January 3rd at the Waldron Auditorium.

Discover the magic of Annie, the iconic Broadway musical that has captured hearts for generations! The timeless tale of Little Orphan Annie follows a tenacious young girl whose unbreakable optimism leads her on an unforgettable journey from a New York City orphanage to a place she can finally call home. Featuring one of Broadway’s most memorable scores, including “It’s the Hard-Knock Life,” “Easy Street,” “N.Y.C.” and the endlessly-uplifting “Tomorrow,” Annie is a delightful theatrical experience for the entire family. Fun for all ages!

See Constellation’s website for more information, including a detailed performance schedule. Learn more and find tickets at https://seeconstellation.org/kids/annie/

