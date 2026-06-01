Constellation Stage & Screen presents “Goosebumps The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium ” on stage October 30th- November 15th at the Waldron Auditorium.

Get ready for a frightfully fun adventure with Goosebumps The Musical, based on the wildly popular books by R. L. Stine! When Brooke and Zeke are cast in their school’s spooky new play, The Phantom, they start to wonder if the show is actually cursed. As strange messages appear and rehearsals are disrupted by a mysterious masked figure, they must uncover the truth: is it all an elaborate prank… or is their theater truly haunted? Full of catchy songs, laugh-out-loud moments, and just the right amount of Halloween-season chills, this musical mystery is perfect for kids, tweens, and grown-ups who remember reading by flashlight. Fun for all ages!

See Constellation’s website for more information, including a detailed performance schedule. Learn more and find tickets at https://seeconstellation.org/kids/goosebumps/