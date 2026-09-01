Baroque Orchestra – Ingrid Matthews, director

Repertoire to be announced

About the Director

Ingrid Matthews is professor of practice in historical performance (baroque violin) at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. A graduate of IU, where she studied with Josef Gingold and Stanley Ritchie, Matthews is one of today’s most respected baroque violinists. Since winning first prize in the Erwin Bodky International Competition for Early Music in 1989, she has appeared as soloist, guest director, chamber musician, and concertmaster with leading early music ensembles, including the New York Collegium, Australian Brandenburg Orchestra, Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra, Ars Lyrica (Houston), Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra (Toronto), Musica Pacifica (San Francisco), and many others. Matthews cofounded the Seattle Baroque Orchestra in 1994 and served as its music director until 2013. Matthews has won high critical acclaim for her extensive discography. Her recording J. S. Bach: Complete Sonatas and Partitas for Violin was named “top recommendation for this music … on either period or modern instruments” by American Record Guide. She also plays jazz and swing styles and is active as a visual artist.