The Lake Monroe Water Fund’s annual Beach Bash is an evening of lakeside fun, community connection, and conservation impact. Held at Fourwinds Lakeside Inn on beautiful Lake Monroe, this family-friendly event brings people together to celebrate and support clean water. Enjoy live music, lawn games, a silent auction, giveaways, and two local food trucks, plus a relaxed, beachy atmosphere for all ages.

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The Beach Bash is more than just a great night out—it’s our signature fundraiser supporting conservation projects across the Lake Monroe watershed. Past events have featured crowd-favorite trop-rock music, games, and door prizes, creating an engaging, laid-back experience for attendees while raising critical funds.

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Every ticket and donation helps turn community support into action—funding projects that reduce runoff, improve forest and soil health, and protect drinking water for over 100,000 residents. Come enjoy the music, food, and fun, and be part of protecting Lake Monroe for generations to come.