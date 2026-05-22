Bee City USA - Bloomington, IN: Pollinator Week BioBlitz 2026

Join Bloomington Parks and Recreation for a fun challenge to see how many pollinator species and host plants can be documented during Pollinator Week, June 21-28, 2026. Organizations throughout Bloomington will host Bee City pollinator events throughout the month.

It is easy to participate by joining an event or making observations on your own using the iNaturalist app. With the iNaturalist app, simply take a picture of a pollinator (bee, butterfly, hummingbird, etc.) or plant, and the online community will help identify the species. You can participate by exploring nature and wildlife throughout the greater Bloomington area.

All observations made throughout Bloomington and surrounding areas support current and future data-driven management of urban, landscaped, and natural areas.