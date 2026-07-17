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Bloomington Boogies 2026 Concert

Bloomington Boogies 2026 Concert

Tickets go on sale August 11th!

The 8th Bloomington Boogies Concert features acclaimed musicians who play blues piano, boogie-woogie, stride and other jazz forms, and zydeco accordion. New artists include Jason Marsalis (vibes/drums), Deanna Bogart (piano/sax), Yoshi Z2 Tsuji, and special guest Silvan Zingg; returning favorites include Rob Rio, Sunpie Barnes (accordion) with Matt Hampsey (guitar) of Sunpie & the Louisiana Sunspots, and Dr. Keith McCutchen, plus the rhythm section: Gordon Bonham (guitar), Joe Donnelly (sax), Ron Kadish (bass), and Dan Hostetler (drums).

Bloomington Boogies has been voted a top 10 festival in Indiana. Its mission is to present world-class performers in Bloomington, and to introduce young people to artists and musical styles through public concerts and free educational activities, including school performances, workshops, and master classes. See a complete list of festival activities at https://bloomingtonboogies.com/home

Buskirk-Chumley Theater
$24-34
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Buskirk-Chumley Theater
812-323-3020
boxoffice@buskirkchumley.org
buskirkchumley.org
Buskirk-Chumley Theater
114 E Kirkwood Ave
Bloomington, Indiana 47408
https://buskirkchumley.org/