Bloomington Chamber Singers: Bach 'n Roll!

Join Bloomington Chamber Singers for a fun and exciting evening that is sure to have a little something for everyone. Enjoy Bach? Try Bach with a swing. Are the Beatles more your thing? That is on the program as well as an amazing arrangement of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody! In his second season at the podium, Artistic Director Caio Guimarães will lead the 46-voice ensemble in an evening of amazing music. BCS is a mixed voice, volunteer-based, not-for-profit chorus currently in its 57th season.