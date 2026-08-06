Bloomington Farm Stop Collective 5th Anniversary Bash

Celebrate Farm Stop's 5th Birthday! A family-friendly event, celebrating five years of local farm products and artisan goods. Lots of fun activities including an apple tasting, guess the veggie game, houseplant sale, and dunk tank.

Food offerings include Top Notch Filipino Cuisine as well Farm Stops's own kitchen, featuring food items from our farm vendors. Be sure to get a taste of our own house-made birthday cake! We will be serving local beers and non-alcoholic beverages featuring seasonal produce.

Musical performances by Busman's Holiday, David Davila and Friends, Hammer and Hatchet, and Farmer Jam.