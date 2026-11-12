Bloomington Symphony Orchestra: THE MAGIC OF THE MOVIES MEETS THE MAGIC OF LIVE MUSIC!
Bloomington Symphony Orchestra: THE MAGIC OF THE MOVIES MEETS THE MAGIC OF LIVE MUSIC!
What do *The Polar Express, Home Alone, The Nutcracker,* and *A Charlie Brown Christmas* have in common? Their unforgettable music brings the holiday season to life!
Join us at the Historic Tivoli Theatre for **Holiday Sounds with the Bloomington Symphony Orchestra!**
Experience the wonder of your favorite holiday movies and winter classics as their beloved music fills the Tivoli with the sounds of the season.
**TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8**
**7:00 PM**
**Tickets:**
$15 Adults | $5 Students
A perfect evening for families, friends, date nights, or anyone who loves the magic of Christmas music!
A special thank you to **Sweet Owen** for helping bring this wonderful holiday performance to our community!
**Make memories, celebrate the season, and experience the magic of LIVE MUSIC at the Tivoli!**
Get your tickets today!
www.spencertivoli.org