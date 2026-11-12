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Bloomington Symphony Orchestra: THE MAGIC OF THE MOVIES MEETS THE MAGIC OF LIVE MUSIC!

Bloomington Symphony Orchestra: THE MAGIC OF THE MOVIES MEETS THE MAGIC OF LIVE MUSIC!

What do *The Polar Express, Home Alone, The Nutcracker,* and *A Charlie Brown Christmas* have in common? Their unforgettable music brings the holiday season to life!

Join us at the Historic Tivoli Theatre for **Holiday Sounds with the Bloomington Symphony Orchestra!**

Experience the wonder of your favorite holiday movies and winter classics as their beloved music fills the Tivoli with the sounds of the season.

**TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8**
**7:00 PM**

**Tickets:**
$15 Adults | $5 Students

A perfect evening for families, friends, date nights, or anyone who loves the magic of Christmas music!

A special thank you to **Sweet Owen** for helping bring this wonderful holiday performance to our community!

**Make memories, celebrate the season, and experience the magic of LIVE MUSIC at the Tivoli!**

Get your tickets today!
www.spencertivoli.org

Historic Tivoli Theatre
$15-$5
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 8 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Historic Tivoli Theatre
8127148137
director@spencertivoli.org
https://www.spencertivoli.org/

Artist Group Info

Bloomington Symphony Orchestra
director@spencertivoli.org
Historic Tivoli Theatre
24 N Washington St
Spencer, Indiana 47460
8127148137
director@spencertivoli.org
https://www.spencertivoli.org/