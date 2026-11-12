Bloomington Symphony Orchestra: THE MAGIC OF THE MOVIES MEETS THE MAGIC OF LIVE MUSIC!

What do *The Polar Express, Home Alone, The Nutcracker,* and *A Charlie Brown Christmas* have in common? Their unforgettable music brings the holiday season to life!

Join us at the Historic Tivoli Theatre for **Holiday Sounds with the Bloomington Symphony Orchestra!**

Experience the wonder of your favorite holiday movies and winter classics as their beloved music fills the Tivoli with the sounds of the season.

**TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8**

**7:00 PM**

**Tickets:**

$15 Adults | $5 Students

A perfect evening for families, friends, date nights, or anyone who loves the magic of Christmas music!

A special thank you to **Sweet Owen** for helping bring this wonderful holiday performance to our community!

**Make memories, celebrate the season, and experience the magic of LIVE MUSIC at the Tivoli!**

Get your tickets today!

www.spencertivoli.org