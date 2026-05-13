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Blue Moon campfire yoga, sound bath, nature encounter

Blue Moon campfire yoga, sound bath, nature encounter

Join us for a magical evening of campfire yoga and sound healing inside the stone circle at the Celtic Glen Heritage Farm. We’ll gather beneath the rare Blue Full Moon, surrounded by nature and firelight for a grounding community experience designed to help you slow down, breathe deep, and reconnect.

Celtic Glen's Romona Oolitic Stone Henge
$25
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Celtic Glen Heritage Livestock by Lennon Farms
6362888886
celticglenheritagelivestock@gmail.com
https://celticglen.org

Artist Group Info

Dani Gohier
https://www.facebook.com/p/Dani-Gohier-Yoga-100091688781054/
Celtic Glen's Romona Oolitic Stone Henge
1806 W Romona Rd
Spencer, Indiana 47460
6362888886
celticglenheritagelivestock@gmail.com
https://celticglen.org