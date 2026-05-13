Blue Moon campfire yoga, sound bath, nature encounter
Blue Moon campfire yoga, sound bath, nature encounter
Join us for a magical evening of campfire yoga and sound healing inside the stone circle at the Celtic Glen Heritage Farm. We’ll gather beneath the rare Blue Full Moon, surrounded by nature and firelight for a grounding community experience designed to help you slow down, breathe deep, and reconnect.
Celtic Glen's Romona Oolitic Stone Henge
$25
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Celtic Glen Heritage Livestock by Lennon Farms
6362888886
celticglenheritagelivestock@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Dani Gohier
Celtic Glen's Romona Oolitic Stone Henge
1806 W Romona RdSpencer, Indiana 47460
6362888886
celticglenheritagelivestock@gmail.com