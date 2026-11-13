Trombone Audition Eve | Faculty Recital

Repertoire

Emily Horton: Fantasy in G Minor (2022)

Ricardo Mollá: In Pursuit of Light (2025)

Cait Nishimura: Golden Hour (2020)

Keiko Takashima: Breeze in the Hearts, Bloom in the World (2010/23)

About the Artists

A winner of the S&R Foundation Washington Award and Astral Artists National Auditions, trombonist Brittany Lasch is associate professor of music in trombone at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, where she has taught since 2023. Lasch has appeared as a soloist throughout the world with ensembles ranging from the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” to the Queens Symphony and the Sante Fe (Argentina) Municipal Band. With playing described as “masterful” (Syracuse Post-Standard), American Record Guide recently hailed Lasch as an “excellent soloist” across a diverse range of repertoire. Lasch has been a featured guest artist at numerous festivals, including the International Trombone Festival, the International Women’s Brass Conference, and the American Trombone Workshop. For six seasons, Lasch was the principal trombone of the Detroit Opera Orchestra at the Detroit Opera House. She has performed with orchestras nationwide, such as the San Francisco Symphony, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Indianapolis Symphony, St. Louis Symphony, Detroit Symphony, and the Nashville Symphony. An active presence in the global trombone community, Lasch has recently performed at Argentina’s Trombonanza and Portugal’s Gravíssimo Festival. An advocate for new music, Lasch has commissioned and performed several new pieces for the trombone, including acclaimed composer Reena Esmail’s major Sonata for Trombone and Piano, which is featured on her debut album, Dark Horse (available on all streaming platforms). Lasch has previously served as faculty at the College of Musical Arts at Bowling Green State University and the Boston University Tanglewood Institute. She has also been a featured teacher and performer at summer festivals, including the Sewanee Music Festival and the DC Trombone Workshop, and she has presented master classes at universities across the country and internationally.

South Korean pianist Eunjin Bang is visiting academic specialist in chamber and collaborative music at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. Since moving to the United States in 2007, Bang has established herself as an award-winning performer, enthusiastic collaborator, and chamber musician. She has performed globally, including in the United States, South Korea, Germany, Spain, and Canada. Her engagements include broadcasts on WCLV radio (Cleveland) and WKAR radio (Lansing), a performing Schnittke’s Piano Quartet with Sibbi Bernhardsson (former member of the Pacifica Quartet), and appearing as a soloist with the IU Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of David Effron. As a member of the Zima Piano Trio, she won first prize in the ensemble category of the New York International Music Concours and was invited to perform at Mineral Point Chamber Music Festival in Madison, Wisconsin, and at the Absolute Chamber Music Series in Lansing, Michigan. From 2023 to 2024, Bang served as a staff pianist at Stephen F. Austin State University, including a performance at the SWACDA conference in Denver, Colorado. She served as a repetiteur for Cincinnati Opera’s world-premiere staging of Paul McCartney’s Liverpool Oratorio as well as for Austin, Texas, chamber orchestra Density512’s premiere of Thomas Yee’s Eva and the Angel of Death. Bang earned a Bachelor of Music in Piano Performance from Oberlin College and Conservatory under the guidance of Haewon Song and Master of Music, Performer Diploma, Artist Diploma, and Doctor of Music in Piano Performance from the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music under the guidance of Émile Naoumoff and Arnaldo Cohen, with double minors in music theory and collaborative piano.