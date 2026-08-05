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Campus Nights featuring Elevation Rhythm

Campus Nights featuring Elevation Rhythm

Known for creating unforgettable worship experiences, ELEVATION RHYTHM joins Campus Nights, presented by Goodsource, this fall for an exclusive event designed to inspire a generation to follow Jesus. Expect powerful worship, authentic community, and meaningful moments that bring people together. More than a concert. Campus Nights is a generation pursuing Jesus together.

IU Auditorium
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

IU Auditorium
1-812-855-1103
tickets@iu.edu
https://www.iuauditorium.com/
IU Auditorium
1211 East 7th Street
Bloomington, Indiana 47405
812-855-1103
tickets@iu.edu
https://www.iuauditorium.com/