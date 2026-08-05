Campus Nights featuring Elevation Rhythm
Campus Nights featuring Elevation Rhythm
Known for creating unforgettable worship experiences, ELEVATION RHYTHM joins Campus Nights, presented by Goodsource, this fall for an exclusive event designed to inspire a generation to follow Jesus. Expect powerful worship, authentic community, and meaningful moments that bring people together. More than a concert. Campus Nights is a generation pursuing Jesus together.
IU Auditorium
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
IU Auditorium
1-812-855-1103
tickets@iu.edu
IU Auditorium
1211 East 7th StreetBloomington, Indiana 47405
812-855-1103
tickets@iu.edu