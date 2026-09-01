Chamber Orchestra – Stephanie Childress, guest conductor

Repertoire

Barbara Harbach: Visions of Hildegard (2018)

Poulenc: Sinfonietta (1948)

Bartók: Music for strings, percussion, and celesta, Sz.106 (1936)

About the Conductor

Franco-British conductor Stephanie Childress has rapidly established herself as a rising star on both sides of the Atlantic, equally at home in opera and the symphonic repertoire. Known for her striking individuality and bold, cross-disciplinary programming, she brings a forward-looking vision to the role of the twenty-first-century conductor. Acclaimed for her interpretations of Mozart’s operas (“a Mozartian to her fingertips,” OperaToday, 2023), she will make her Opéra de Paris debut in a new production of Don Giovanni in spring 2027. Other operatic credits include Die Entführung aus dem Serail (Hamburg), Don Giovanni and Le Nozze di Figaro (Glyndebourne), the latter noted for its “lithe vitality” (The Guardian, 2022), and La Traviata at the Finnish National Opera. A committed advocate of contemporary opera, she has conducted works by Missy Mazzoli at Detroit Opera and Šimon Voseček at the Prague State Opera. Childress brings opera’s collaborative spirit to her symphonic work and is passionate about interdisciplinary projects. In June 2026, she collaborated with director Tom Morris on a reexploration of Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 at St John’s Smith Square. Recent symphonic highlights include debuts with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Houston Symphony, and San Francisco Symphony orchestras, her ongoing work as principal guest conductor of the Barcelona Symphony Orchestra, and returns to the Berlin Konzerthausorchester and Cleveland and Minnesota orchestras. Further highlights include debuts with the Zürich Chamber Orchestra, BBC National Orchestra of Wales, and her Australian debut in April 2026 with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra.

