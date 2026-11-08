Christmas Season with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra

The holiday season is approaching!

Make sure to mark your calendars and come celebrate the holiday season with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra!

See what we have planned:

Coleridge-Taylor: Christmas Overture

Adam: Cantique de Noel

Christmas Carols sing-along

Kaprálová: Christmas Prelude

Corelli: Christmas Concerto, Op. 6 No. 8

Herbert: March of the Toys from Babes in Toyland

Anderson: Sleigh Ride

Featured soloist: Jenny Heichelbech

Come early! The Andrews Strings Studio led by Laura Andrews will have a pre-concert performance starting at 3:00pm.

﻿As per tradition, this is a FREE concert – our gift to the Columbus community! No tickets are required with free admission. Seating is first come, first served.

This event is made possible in part by the Columbus Area Arts Council, and the Indiana Arts Commission, which receives support from the State of Indiana and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Bring the family, tell your coworkers, or just treat yourself! Be prepared for a trip down memory lane and look forward to enjoying home-baked goods after the concert, courtesy of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra musicians!

