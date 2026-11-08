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Christmas Season with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra

Christmas Season with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra

The holiday season is approaching!
Make sure to mark your calendars and come celebrate the holiday season with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra!

See what we have planned:
Coleridge-Taylor: Christmas Overture
Adam: Cantique de Noel
Christmas Carols sing-along
Kaprálová: Christmas Prelude
Corelli: Christmas Concerto, Op. 6 No. 8
Herbert: March of the Toys from Babes in Toyland
Anderson: Sleigh Ride
Featured soloist: Jenny Heichelbech

Come early! The Andrews Strings Studio led by Laura Andrews will have a pre-concert performance starting at 3:00pm.

﻿As per tradition, this is a FREE concert – our gift to the Columbus community! No tickets are required with free admission. Seating is first come, first served.

This event is made possible in part by the Columbus Area Arts Council, and the Indiana Arts Commission, which receives support from the State of Indiana and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Bring the family, tell your coworkers, or just treat yourself! Be prepared for a trip down memory lane and look forward to enjoying home-baked goods after the concert, courtesy of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra musicians!

The Commons
$0
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Columbus Symphony Orchestra
columbusorchestra@gmail.com
csoindiana.org
The Commons
300 Washington Street
Columbus, Indiana 47201
columbusorchestra@gmail.com
https://thecommonscolumbus.com/