Concentus – Joanna Blendulf and Dana Marsh, directors

Presented by the Historical Performance Institute

Repertoire to be announced

About the Directors

Joanna Blendulf is professor of music (baroque cello/viola da gamba) at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. She has performed and recorded with leading period-instrument ensembles throughout the United States and abroad and is currently principal cellist and principal viola da gamba player of the Portland Baroque Orchestra. She has also performed as principal cellist of Pacific MusicWorks, Pacific Baroque Orchestra, American Bach Soloists, Indianapolis Baroque Orchestra, Apollo’s Fire Baroque Orchestra, and the New York Collegium. She was a principal cellist of the New World Symphony under Michael Tilson Thomas and has performed with other modern orchestras, including the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and the Nashville Chamber Orchestra. Blendulf is an avid chamber musician, performing regularly on major concert series and appearing on numerous recordings with her groups, including the Ensemble Electra, Ensemble Mirable, Music of the Spheres, Nota Bene Viol Consort, and Wildcat Viols. She appears as a frequent guest viol player with the Catacoustic Consort and Parthenia and has collaborated with such acclaimed artists as Monica Huggett, Stephen Stubbs, Matthias Maute, Bruce Dickey, and Joan Jeanrenaud. Blendulf’s world-premiere recording of the complete cello sonatas of Jean Zewalt Triemer with Ensemble Mirable was released in 2004. Blendulf’s festival engagements have included performances at Tage Alter Musik Regenburg, Musica Antigua en Villa de Leyva in Colombia, the Bloomington, Boston, and Berkeley early music festivals, the Ojai Music Festival, and the Carmel and Oregon Bach Festivals. She is sought after as a teacher and chamber music coach and has served as a classroom and private instructor at the University of Oregon and the Berwick Academy. As an active member of the Viola da gamba Society of America, she teaches regularly at viol workshops including the annual Conclave, Viols West, and Young Players Weekend, and has served as a national Circuit Rider teacher. She earned performance degrees with honors from the Cleveland Institute of Music and the Jacobs School of Music, where she earned a Performer’s Certificate for her accomplishments in early music performance.

Dana Marsh is professor of music (early music/voice), chair of Historical Performance, and director of the Historical Performance Institute at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. He coaches singers in historical performance and teaches courses in early notation, performance practice, and musical rhetoric, and has directed Jacobs ensemble recordings for national broadcast on NPR. Beyond IU, Marsh is artistic director of the Washington Bach Consort, where since 2018, he has shaped the ensemble’s artistic vision through multi‑year projects and major choral‑orchestral repertoire. The Washington Post has written that under his leadership, the Consort “could go head‑to‑head with period‑performance ensembles anywhere.” Marsh focuses on how text, rhetoric, and musical gesture animate historical repertories in performance. As a guest conductor, Marsh has collaborated with leading ensembles in the United States and abroad, including the Choirs and Baroque Orchestra of Washington National Cathedral, Trinity Baroque Orchestra and the Choir of Trinity Wall Street, Cappella Romana, Bach Collegium San Diego, Portland Baroque Orchestra, London Mozart Players, and Studio de musique ancienne de Montréal, as well as at the Lamèque International Baroque Festival. Trained as a chorister at St. Thomas Choir School in New York and Salisbury Cathedral, Marsh earned his undergraduate degree in organ performance from the Eastman School of Music and completed master’s and doctoral degrees in historical musicology at the University of Oxford. Before focusing primarily on conducting, he enjoyed an international career as a countertenor and consort singer (1992-2008). He was a core member of the Choir of New College, Oxford, recording extensively and touring internationally; one recording received a Gramophone Early Music Award. As a singer, he appeared with ensembles including the Academy of Ancient Music, American Bach Soloists, Musica Angelica, Seattle Baroque Orchestra, and the New York Collegium under Gustav Leonhardt.