Concert Band – Jason H. Nam, conductor

“Of Earth and Sky” | Featuring graduate student conductor Nick Hinman

Repertoire

Steven Bryant: In This Broad Earth (2015)

Joni Greene: Splitting Light (2026, consortium premiere)

Gala Flagello: Love and Nature (2024)

Aaron Perrine: Pale Blue on Deep (2011)

Dana Wilson: Colorado Peaks (2005)

John Mackey: Aurora Awakes (2009)

About the Conductor

Jason H. Nam is associate professor of music in bands at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, where he conducts bands and teaches undergraduate and graduate courses in instrumental conducting, administration of school bands, and wind literature. Nam earned a Doctor of Music in Wind Conducting degree from the Jacobs School, where he studied with Stephen W. Pratt. He earned an M.M. in Conducting and a B.M. in Music Education from the University of Redlands, where he studied with Eddie R. Smith. Nam served as a lecturer in the Department of Music at California State University, San Bernardino, and as director of bands at La Colina Junior High School and San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara, California. More recently, he has served as a faculty member, ensemble conductor, and director of the IU Summer Music Clinic. Nam keeps a busy schedule as conductor, adjudicator, and clinician across North America. He was named a national finalist for The American Prize in Conducting (Band/Wind Ensemble division) in 2017 and 2023. His IU Concert Band was invited to perform at the 2020 College Band Directors National Association North Central Conference in Chicago, Illinois. Nam served as resident music director of the Bloomington-based Southern Indiana Wind Ensemble from 2016 to 2021, performing widely throughout Indiana and as an invited ensemble at the Ohio Music Educators Professional Development Conference in 2020. He has been published in the Journal of the National Band Association and the American Bandmasters Association’s Journal of Band Research. His research interests include the music of William Bolcom, the wind chamber music of Igor Stravinsky, the historical development of the wind band repertoire in the twentieth century, and effective rehearsal methodologies for conductors. Nam currently serves on the national selection committee for the National Band Association/William D. Revelli Memorial Band Composition Contest and holds professional memberships in the College Band Directors National Association, National Band Association, Conductors Guild, Indiana Music Education Association, and Pi Kappa Lambda music honor society.