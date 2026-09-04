Concert Orchestra and IU Children’s Choir – JoAnn Falletta, guest conductor; Brent Gault, chorus master

Piano soloist to be announced

Repertoire

Danny Elfman: Wunderkammer (2022)

MacDowell: Piano Concerto No. 2 in D Minor, Op. 23 (1886)

Barber: Symphony No. 1 (in One Movement), Op. 9 (1936/43)

About the Artists

Multiple Grammy Award-winning conductor JoAnn Falletta serves as music director of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO), music director laureate of the Virginia Symphony, principal guest conductor of the Brevard Music Center, and conductor laureate of the Hawaii Symphony. Gramophone Magazine named Falletta as one of the 50 great conductors of all time, and ASCAP has honored her as “a leading force for music of our time.” As music director of the BPO, Falletta became the first woman to lead a major American orchestra. She has guest conducted over 100 orchestras in North America and many of the most prominent orchestras in Europe, Asia, and South America. She is a leading recording artist for Naxos and has won two individual Grammys, for Richard Danielpour’s The Passion of Yeshua with the BPO and for Kenneth Fuchs’ Spiritualist with the London Symphony Orchestra. Her Naxos recording of John Corigliano’s Mr. Tambourine Man with the BPO received two Grammys and her Scriabin recording with the BPO was nominated for a 2024 Grammy for Best Orchestral Performance. Falletta is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, has served by presidential appointment as a member of the National Council on the Arts, and is the recipient of many of the most prestigious conducting awards. She has conducted over 1,600 orchestral works by more than 600 composers, including over 135 works by women composers and over 150 premieres. After completing her bachelor’s degree at Mannes, Falletta earned master’s and doctoral degrees from The Juilliard School. When not on the podium, she enjoys playing classical guitar, writing, cycling, and yoga, and is an avid reader.

Brent Gault is professor of music education at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. He has taught elementary and early childhood music courses in Texas, Wisconsin, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Indiana. He specializes in elementary general music education, early childhood music education, and Kodály-inspired methodology. Gault also has training in both the Orff and Dalcroze approaches to music education. He has presented sessions and research at conferences of the American Orff-Schulwerk Association, Dalcroze Society of America, International Kodály Society, International Society for Music Education, Organization of American Kodály Educators, and MENC: The National Association for Music Education. In addition, he has served as a presenter and guest lecturer for colleges and music education organizations in the United States, Canada, China, and Ireland. Articles by Gault have been published in various music education periodicals, including the Bulletin of the Council for Research in Music Education, Journal of Research in Music Education, Music Educators Journal, General Music Today, Kodály Envoy, Orff Echo, and American Dalcroze Journal. He is the co-editor (with Carlos Abril) of Teaching General Music (2016, Oxford University Press) and author of Listen Up! Fostering Musicianship Through Active Listening (2016, Oxford University Press). In addition to his duties with the Jacobs School Music Education Department, Gault serves as the program director for the Indiana University Children’s Choir, where he conducts the Allegro Choir. He is a past president of the Organization of American Kodály Educators.

