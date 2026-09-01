Concert Orchestra – Arthur Fagen, conductor; Norman Krieger, piano soloist

Repertoire

Dvořák: Carnival Overture, Op. 92 (1891)

Martinů: Symphony No. 2, H.295 (1943)

Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D Minor, Op. 15 (1859)

About the Artists

Arthur Fagen is professor of music in orchestral conducting and cochair of the Department of Orchestral Conducting at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, where he has been on faculty since 2008. Additionally, he has been music director of The Atlanta Opera since 2010. Fagen has conducted opera productions at the world’s most prestigious opera houses and music festivals. From 1998 to 2001, he was invited regularly as guest conductor at the Vienna State Opera. On the concert podium, he has appeared with numerous internationally known orchestras. Fagen has an opera repertory of more than 100 works. He has served as principal conductor in Kassel and Brunswick, as chief conductor of the Flanders Opera of Antwerp and Ghent, as music director of the Queens Symphony Orchestra, and as a member of the conducting staff of Lyric Opera of Chicago. From 2002 to 2007, he was music director of the Dortmund Philharmonic Orchestra and the Dortmund Opera. He and the Dortmund Philharmonic were invited to the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam and the Palais de Beaux Arts in Brussels as well as to Salzburg, Beijing, and Shanghai. Fagen conducted a new production of Turandot at the Atlanta Opera in 2007, opening the season and inaugurating the new opera house, the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center. He was first-prize winner of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Conductors’ Competition as well as a prizewinner of the Gino Marinuzzi International Conductors’ Competition in Italy. Fagen has recorded for BMG, Bayerischer Rundfunk, SFB, and WDR Cologne. He records regularly for Naxos, for which he has completed the six symphonies of Bohuslav Martinů. His Naxos recording of Martinů’s piano concertos was awarded an Editor’s Choice award in the March 2010 issue of Gramophone magazine.

Norman Krieger is Dean Charles H. Webb Chair in Music and professor of music in piano at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, having previously served as professor at the University of Southern California Thornton School of Music. A native of Los Angeles, he is one of the most acclaimed pianists of his generation and is highly regarded as an artist of depth, sensitivity, and virtuosic flair. Krieger has collaborated with such notable conductors as Myung-Whun Chung, Donald Runnicles, Leonard Slatkin, and Michael Tilson Thomas. He regularly appears with the major orchestras of North America, among them the New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, and Chicago Symphony. He has performed throughout Europe, Asia, and South America. In 2014, he recorded the Brahms Sonata Op. 1 and the Piano Concerto No. 2 with the London Symphony Orchestra under Philip Ryan Mann (Decca). In recital, Krieger has appeared throughout the United States, Europe, Mexico, and Asia. Chamber music collaborations have included appearances with Sheri Greenawald, Paul Huang, Sarah Chang, Pamela Frank, and the Tokyo String Quartet, among many others. His debut at New York City’s prestigious Carnegie Hall and Mostly Mozart Festival earned him an invitation to Lincoln Center’s Great Performers Series, and he was Gold Medal Winner of the first Palm Beach Invitational Piano Competition. Krieger began his studies with Esther Lipton. At age 15, he became a full-scholarship student of Adele Marcus at The Juilliard School, where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Subsequently, he studied with Alfred Brendel and Maria Curcio in London and earned an Artist Diploma from the New England Conservatory, where he worked with Russell Sherman. A champion of contemporary music, he features among his repertoire the music of such composers as John Adams, Leonard Bernstein, and John Corigliano. Krieger is the founding artistic director of The Prince Albert Music Festival in Hawaii. Since 2008, he has served on the summer faculty at the Brevard Music Festival in North Carolina.