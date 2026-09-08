Conductors Chorus – Haeun Choi, Andrew Courtney, Miles Jackson, and Inkyu Park, conductors

Repertoire

W. A. Mozart: Missa brevis in F Major, K.192

Felix Mendelssohn: ‘Richte mich, Gott’ from “Three Psalms, Op. 78” (1844/45)

Byrd: Haec dies (1591)

Lasso: Timor et tremor (1566)

Stanford: The Blue Bird, Op. 119 No. 3 (1910)

Lasso: Matona, mia cara (1581)

Eric Whitacre: A Boy and a Girl (2002)

Morley: Fyre, fyre, my heart (1595)

Verdi: ‘Ave Maria’ From “Quattro pezzi sacri” (1898)