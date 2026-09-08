Conductors Chorus – Haeun Choi, Andrew Courtney, Miles Jackson, and Inkyu Park, conductors
Conductors Chorus – Haeun Choi, Andrew Courtney, Miles Jackson, and Inkyu Park, conductors
Repertoire
W. A. Mozart: Missa brevis in F Major, K.192
Felix Mendelssohn: ‘Richte mich, Gott’ from “Three Psalms, Op. 78” (1844/45)
Byrd: Haec dies (1591)
Lasso: Timor et tremor (1566)
Stanford: The Blue Bird, Op. 119 No. 3 (1910)
Lasso: Matona, mia cara (1581)
Eric Whitacre: A Boy and a Girl (2002)
Morley: Fyre, fyre, my heart (1595)
Verdi: ‘Ave Maria’ From “Quattro pezzi sacri” (1898)
Auer Hall, Simon Music Center
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Auer Hall, Simon Music Center
200 S. Eagleson AveBloomington, Indiana 47405