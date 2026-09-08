© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Conductors Chorus – Haeun Choi, Andrew Courtney, Miles Jackson, and Inkyu Park, conductors

Conductors Chorus – Haeun Choi, Andrew Courtney, Miles Jackson, and Inkyu Park, conductors

Repertoire
W. A. Mozart: Missa brevis in F Major, K.192
Felix Mendelssohn: ‘Richte mich, Gott’ from “Three Psalms, Op. 78” (1844/45)
Byrd: Haec dies (1591)
Lasso: Timor et tremor (1566)
Stanford: The Blue Bird, Op. 119 No. 3 (1910)
Lasso: Matona, mia cara (1581)
Eric Whitacre: A Boy and a Girl (2002)
Morley: Fyre, fyre, my heart (1595)
Verdi: ‘Ave Maria’ From “Quattro pezzi sacri” (1898)

Auer Hall, Simon Music Center
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Auer Hall, Simon Music Center
200 S. Eagleson Ave
Bloomington, Indiana 47405
https://events.iu.edu/musiciub/event/2386288-conductors-chorus