CSO presents Patriots All Over This Land
CSO presents Patriots All Over This Land
We are excited to begin the 104th Season! Each concert this season will feature at least one piece by an underrepresented composer, with funding from the Heritage Fund of Bartholomew County and the Custer-Nugent Foundation.
This concert will continue the celebration of America's 250th birthday by exploring the sounds of our country.
Arr. Luck: The Star-Spangled Banner
Arr. Custer: The American Frontier
William Grant Still: Afro-American Symphony
Gould: American Salute
Smith: Prelude on an Early American Folk Hymn
The Commons
$10-15
03:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Columbus Symphony Orchestra
columbusorchestra@gmail.com
The Commons
300 Washington StreetColumbus, Indiana 47201
columbusorchestra@gmail.com