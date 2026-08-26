CSO presents Patriots All Over This Land

We are excited to begin the 104th Season! Each concert this season will feature at least one piece by an underrepresented composer, with funding from the Heritage Fund of Bartholomew County and the Custer-Nugent Foundation.

This concert will continue the celebration of America's 250th birthday by exploring the sounds of our country.

Arr. Luck: The Star-Spangled Banner

Arr. Custer: The American Frontier

William Grant Still: Afro-American Symphony

Gould: American Salute

Smith: Prelude on an Early American Folk Hymn