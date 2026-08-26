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CSO presents Patriots All Over This Land

CSO presents Patriots All Over This Land

We are excited to begin the 104th Season! Each concert this season will feature at least one piece by an underrepresented composer, with funding from the Heritage Fund of Bartholomew County and the Custer-Nugent Foundation.
This concert will continue the celebration of America's 250th birthday by exploring the sounds of our country.
Arr. Luck: The Star-Spangled Banner
Arr. Custer: The American Frontier
William Grant Still: Afro-American Symphony
Gould: American Salute
Smith: Prelude on an Early American Folk Hymn

The Commons
$10-15
03:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Columbus Symphony Orchestra
columbusorchestra@gmail.com
csoindiana.org
The Commons
300 Washington Street
Columbus, Indiana 47201
columbusorchestra@gmail.com
https://thecommonscolumbus.com/