Emmy Award winner and two-time Grammy Award nominee David Cross is an acclaimed comedian, actor, writer, and producer whose work has left an impactful mark on television, film, and stand-up comedy. He is best known as the co-creator and star of the influential HBO sketch series Mr. Show with Bob and David, and for his iconic role of Tobias Fünke on the Emmy Award-winning series Arrested Development. Cross was also part of the ensemble cast of The Ben Stiller Show, earning an Emmy Award for writing early in his career.

Cross has been performing stand-up comedy for over 40 years, and has released numerous critically acclaimed specials and albums including Making America Great Again! for Netflix, Oh Come On, I’m From The Future, and The Pride Is Back, which was highlighted by Rolling Stone as one of the 25 most important stand-up specials of all time, among multiple others. His comedy albums have earned multiple Grammy nominations, and his international tours have taken him to theatres around the globe. He currently has a residency at Union Hall in NYC through April 2026, and has solidified his reputation as one of the most inventive and fearless voices in comedy.

His latest stand-up special, The End Of The Beginning Of The End, premieres April 7th exclusively on YouTube with 800 Pound Gorilla Media and produced by YMH Studios. Filmed at the legendary 40 Watt Club in Athens, Georgia, Cross dives into New York living, unconventional takes on history, an absurd massage encounter and today’s struggles of being a woman.

On screen, Cross has appeared in a wide range of television projects, including the HBO Max miniseries Station Eleven, Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, Genius: Aretha, and Goliath. His film credits include Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Ghost World, Sorry to Bother You, Kill Your Darlings, Alvin and the Chipmunks, She’s the Man, Men in Black, The Post, the 2025 theatrically released comedy Oh, Hi!, and most recently starred and executive produced the indie feature Lucy Shulman, as well as NYTW’s Tartuffe this past winter opposite Matthew Broderick. He has also lent his voice to numerous animated films, including the Kung Fu Panda franchise, Megamind, Next Gen, and Curious George.

Cross is a prolific creator and storyteller both here and abroad. He wrote, created and starred in The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret, a co-production between IFC in the states and Channel 4 in the UK, wrote, directed, and produced, Bliss for Sky TV also in the UK, as well as writing and directing the independent feature Hits, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. He is also the co-author of the book Hollywood Said No!, written with Bob Odenkirk and Brian Posehn as well as the NY Times bestselling author of, I Drink For A Reason. Cross most recently reunited with Odenkirk for the documentary Bob and David Climb Machu Picchu.

David Cross currently resides in Brooklyn, New York.

For more information, please visit https://officialdavidcross.com/