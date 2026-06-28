Decades: The Story of America in Song

Back by popular demand for America’s 250th Anniversary, the most popular show in Claude McNeal Productions’ history, Decades, takes the audience on a nostalgic trip through musical Americana. A smash hit for two seasons off-Broadway, the show has toured across the country over the past 50 years. Through a collage of popular songs, dance, and fast-paced images, Decades touches certain times and emotions in American history over the past 175 years.

In the course of the show, there are over 80 costume changes reflecting the various periods, and over 800 photographic visuals that recall the heroes, villains, leaders, scoundrels, and everyday people that make up our diverse nation.