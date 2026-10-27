DePauw Fall Choral Concert

"No More Hiding"

Bryon Black II, director of choirs

Sunday, Nov. 1 • 4 p.m.

Green Center, Kresge Auditorium

"No More Hiding" brings together the DePauw Chamber Singers, Vox Animae and the Putnam County Festival Choir in a program exploring what happens when we stop concealing what makes us who we are. Featuring world premieres by DePauw senior Tyler Wemhoff and community member Bill Wieland, the concert invites singers and audiences to consider what changes when we step fully into ourselves.