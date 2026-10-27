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DePauw Fall Choral Concert

DePauw Fall Choral Concert

"No More Hiding"
Bryon Black II, director of choirs
Sunday, Nov. 1 • 4 p.m.
Green Center, Kresge Auditorium

"No More Hiding" brings together the DePauw Chamber Singers, Vox Animae and the Putnam County Festival Choir in a program exploring what happens when we stop concealing what makes us who we are. Featuring world premieres by DePauw senior Tyler Wemhoff and community member Bill Wieland, the concert invites singers and audiences to consider what changes when we step fully into ourselves.

DePauw University Green Center
04:00 PM - 05:15 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

DePauw University Institute of Music
suzannehassler@depauw.edu
https://www.depauw.edu/academics/music/

Artist Group Info

Bryon Black II, director of choirs
bryonblack@depauw.edu
https://bryonblackii.com/
DePauw University Green Center
600 South Locust St
GREENCASTLE, Indiana 46135
suzannehassler@depauw.edu
https://www.depauw.edu/arts-and-culture/arts/greencenter/