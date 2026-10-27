DePauw Fall Choral Concert
DePauw Fall Choral Concert
"No More Hiding"
Bryon Black II, director of choirs
Sunday, Nov. 1 • 4 p.m.
Green Center, Kresge Auditorium
"No More Hiding" brings together the DePauw Chamber Singers, Vox Animae and the Putnam County Festival Choir in a program exploring what happens when we stop concealing what makes us who we are. Featuring world premieres by DePauw senior Tyler Wemhoff and community member Bill Wieland, the concert invites singers and audiences to consider what changes when we step fully into ourselves.
DePauw University Green Center
04:00 PM - 05:15 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
DePauw University Institute of Music
suzannehassler@depauw.edu
Artist Group Info
Bryon Black II, director of choirs
bryonblack@depauw.edu
DePauw University Green Center
600 South Locust StGREENCASTLE, Indiana 46135
suzannehassler@depauw.edu