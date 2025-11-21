Steve Snyder, director of jazz studies

Sunday, Nov. 22 • 4 p.m.

Green Center, Moore Theatre

The DePauw Jazz Ensemble, led Steve Snyder, will present a set of classic and modern works written for big band. Classics such as Frank Foster's "Shiny Stockings" and striking new works such as "Cheshire" by Drew Zaremba are included in this diverse group of repertoire.