DePauw Jazz Ensemble
DePauw Jazz Ensemble
Steve Snyder, director of jazz studies
Sunday, Nov. 22 • 4 p.m.
Green Center, Moore Theatre
The DePauw Jazz Ensemble, led Steve Snyder, will present a set of classic and modern works written for big band. Classics such as Frank Foster's "Shiny Stockings" and striking new works such as "Cheshire" by Drew Zaremba are included in this diverse group of repertoire.
DePauw University Green Center
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
DePauw University Institute of Music
suzannehassler@depauw.edu
Artist Group Info
Steve Snyder
stevensnyder@depauw.edu
DePauw University Green Center
600 South Locust StGREENCASTLE, Indiana 46135
suzannehassler@depauw.edu