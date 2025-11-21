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DePauw Jazz Ensemble

DePauw Jazz Ensemble

Steve Snyder, director of jazz studies
Sunday, Nov. 22 • 4 p.m.
Green Center, Moore Theatre

The DePauw Jazz Ensemble, led Steve Snyder, will present a set of classic and modern works written for big band. Classics such as Frank Foster's "Shiny Stockings" and striking new works such as "Cheshire" by Drew Zaremba are included in this diverse group of repertoire.

DePauw University Green Center
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

DePauw University Institute of Music
suzannehassler@depauw.edu
https://www.depauw.edu/academics/music/

Artist Group Info

Steve Snyder
stevensnyder@depauw.edu
https://www.depauw.edu/directories/detail/1831111094448/
DePauw University Green Center
600 South Locust St
GREENCASTLE, Indiana 46135
suzannehassler@depauw.edu
https://www.depauw.edu/arts-and-culture/arts/greencenter/