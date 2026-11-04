DePauw Percussion Ensemble
DePauw Percussion Ensemble
Ming-Hui Kuo, director
Saturday, Nov. 7 • 4 p.m.
Green Center, Kresge Auditorium
Join the DePauw Percussion Ensemble for an exciting concert featuring vibrant rhythms, colorful melodies and musical traditions from around the world! From the Indian and Middle Eastern influences of Tetsuya Takeno’s "Nataraja," and Stephen Primatic’s "Con Alma de Armando," a lively tribute to jazz legend Chick Corea, to the energetic grooves of Eric Rath’s "HeliX" and funk-inspired "Serious Business" by Kyle H. Peters this program highlights the versatility of percussion music.
Admission free; no ticket required.
DePauw University Green Center
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
DePauw University Institute of Music
suzannehassler@depauw.edu
Artist Group Info
Ming-Hui Kuo
ming-huikuo@depauw.edu
DePauw University Green Center
600 South Locust StGREENCASTLE, Indiana 46135
suzannehassler@depauw.edu