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DePauw Percussion Ensemble

DePauw Percussion Ensemble

Ming-Hui Kuo, director
Saturday, Nov. 7 • 4 p.m.
Green Center, Kresge Auditorium

Join the DePauw Percussion Ensemble for an exciting concert featuring vibrant rhythms, colorful melodies and musical traditions from around the world! From the Indian and Middle Eastern influences of Tetsuya Takeno’s "Nataraja," and Stephen Primatic’s "Con Alma de Armando," a lively tribute to jazz legend Chick Corea, to the energetic grooves of Eric Rath’s "HeliX" and funk-inspired "Serious Business" by Kyle H. Peters this program highlights the versatility of percussion music.

Admission free; no ticket required.

DePauw University Green Center
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

DePauw University Institute of Music
suzannehassler@depauw.edu
https://www.depauw.edu/academics/music/

Artist Group Info

Ming-Hui Kuo
ming-huikuo@depauw.edu
https://www.minghuikuo.com/
DePauw University Green Center
600 South Locust St
GREENCASTLE, Indiana 46135
suzannehassler@depauw.edu
https://www.depauw.edu/arts-and-culture/arts/greencenter/