Ming-Hui Kuo, director

Saturday, Nov. 7 • 4 p.m.

Green Center, Kresge Auditorium

Join the DePauw Percussion Ensemble for an exciting concert featuring vibrant rhythms, colorful melodies and musical traditions from around the world! From the Indian and Middle Eastern influences of Tetsuya Takeno’s "Nataraja," and Stephen Primatic’s "Con Alma de Armando," a lively tribute to jazz legend Chick Corea, to the energetic grooves of Eric Rath’s "HeliX" and funk-inspired "Serious Business" by Kyle H. Peters this program highlights the versatility of percussion music.

Admission free; no ticket required.