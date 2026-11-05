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DePauw Symphonic Band in Concert

DePauw Symphonic Band in Concert

"A Harvest of Sounds and Colors"
Craig Paré, conductor
Sunday, Nov. 15 • 4 p.m.
Green Center, Kresge Auditorium

The DePauw Symphonic Band, conducted by director of bands Craig Paré, presents its fall concert featuring pieces voted on by the band members themselves. Among their selections are the New Orleans jazz-inspired "Country Club Stomp," English folk song "Greensleeves," a rousing "March of Freedom," and "The Magic of Harry Potter," an iconic medley of themes from all eight Harry Potter films.

The musicians encourage audience members to bring a non-perishable food item to the concert, 100% of which will be donated to the Putnam County Emergency Food Pantry.

DePauw University Green Center
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

DePauw University Institute of Music
suzannehassler@depauw.edu
https://www.depauw.edu/academics/music/

Artist Group Info

Craig Paré
cpare@depauw.edu
https://www.depauw.edu/about/our-community-stories/details/craig-pare/
DePauw University Green Center
600 South Locust St
GREENCASTLE, Indiana 46135
suzannehassler@depauw.edu
https://www.depauw.edu/arts-and-culture/arts/greencenter/