DePauw Symphonic Band in Concert

"A Harvest of Sounds and Colors"

Craig Paré, conductor

Sunday, Nov. 15 • 4 p.m.

Green Center, Kresge Auditorium

The DePauw Symphonic Band, conducted by director of bands Craig Paré, presents its fall concert featuring pieces voted on by the band members themselves. Among their selections are the New Orleans jazz-inspired "Country Club Stomp," English folk song "Greensleeves," a rousing "March of Freedom," and "The Magic of Harry Potter," an iconic medley of themes from all eight Harry Potter films.

The musicians encourage audience members to bring a non-perishable food item to the concert, 100% of which will be donated to the Putnam County Emergency Food Pantry.