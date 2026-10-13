DePauw University Band and Orchestra Strings

Craig Paré, director of bands

Orcenith Smith, orchestra director

This shared program celebrates wind and string music, bringing together DePauw Director of Bands Craig Paré and University Orchestra Director Orcenith Smith for a musical journey spanning the centuries—from the masterful English Baroque dance music of Henry Purcell to Leroy Anderson’s ragtime-inspired “Jazz Pizzicato.” Featured on the program will be Michael Kamen’s Grammy Award-winning “An American Symphony” from the film “Mr. Holland’s Opus.”

