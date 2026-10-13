DePauw University Band and Orchestra Strings
DePauw University Band and Orchestra Strings
Craig Paré, director of bands
Orcenith Smith, orchestra director
This shared program celebrates wind and string music, bringing together DePauw Director of Bands Craig Paré and University Orchestra Director Orcenith Smith for a musical journey spanning the centuries—from the masterful English Baroque dance music of Henry Purcell to Leroy Anderson’s ragtime-inspired “Jazz Pizzicato.” Featured on the program will be Michael Kamen’s Grammy Award-winning “An American Symphony” from the film “Mr. Holland’s Opus.”
DePauw University Green Center
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
DePauw University Institute of Music
suzannehassler@depauw.edu
Artist Group Info
Craig Paré
cpare@depauw.edu
DePauw University Green Center
600 South Locust StGREENCASTLE, Indiana 46135
suzannehassler@depauw.edu