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DePauw University Band and Orchestra Strings

DePauw University Band and Orchestra Strings

Craig Paré, director of bands
Orcenith Smith, orchestra director

This shared program celebrates wind and string music, bringing together DePauw Director of Bands Craig Paré and University Orchestra Director Orcenith Smith for a musical journey spanning the centuries—from the masterful English Baroque dance music of Henry Purcell to Leroy Anderson’s ragtime-inspired “Jazz Pizzicato.” Featured on the program will be Michael Kamen’s Grammy Award-winning “An American Symphony” from the film “Mr. Holland’s Opus.”

DePauw University Green Center
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

DePauw University Institute of Music
suzannehassler@depauw.edu
https://www.depauw.edu/academics/music/

Artist Group Info

Craig Paré
cpare@depauw.edu
https://www.depauw.edu/offices/communications-marketing/media/experts/details/craig-pare/
DePauw University Green Center
600 South Locust St
GREENCASTLE, Indiana 46135
suzannehassler@depauw.edu
https://www.depauw.edu/arts-and-culture/arts/greencenter/