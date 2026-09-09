DePauw University Orchestra
DePauw University Orchestra
Orcenith Smith, music director
Sunday, Sept. 13 • 4 p.m.
Green Center, Kresge Auditorium
Celebrate with us on Sept. 13 when Prof. Orcenith Smith conducts the University Orchestra in the opening of DePauw’s 142nd concert season! Featured on the program will be story music from the great orchestral repertoire, including 'Hall of the Mountain King' from Grieg's "Peer Gynt" and the famous 'Bacchanale' from Saint-Saëns's "Samson and Delilah."
DePauw University Green Center
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
DePauw University Institute of Music
suzannehassler@depauw.edu
Artist Group Info
Orcenith Smith
osmith@depauw.edu
DePauw University Green Center
600 South Locust StGREENCASTLE, Indiana 46135
suzannehassler@depauw.edu