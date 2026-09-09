DePauw University Orchestra

Orcenith Smith, music director

Sunday, Sept. 13 • 4 p.m.

Green Center, Kresge Auditorium

Celebrate with us on Sept. 13 when Prof. Orcenith Smith conducts the University Orchestra in the opening of DePauw’s 142nd concert season! Featured on the program will be story music from the great orchestral repertoire, including 'Hall of the Mountain King' from Grieg's "Peer Gynt" and the famous 'Bacchanale' from Saint-Saëns's "Samson and Delilah."