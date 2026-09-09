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DePauw University Orchestra

DePauw University Orchestra

Orcenith Smith, music director
Sunday, Sept. 13 • 4 p.m.
Green Center, Kresge Auditorium

Celebrate with us on Sept. 13 when Prof. Orcenith Smith conducts the University Orchestra in the opening of DePauw’s 142nd concert season! Featured on the program will be story music from the great orchestral repertoire, including 'Hall of the Mountain King' from Grieg's "Peer Gynt" and the famous 'Bacchanale' from Saint-Saëns's "Samson and Delilah."

DePauw University Green Center
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

DePauw University Institute of Music
suzannehassler@depauw.edu
https://www.depauw.edu/academics/music/

Artist Group Info

Orcenith Smith
osmith@depauw.edu
https://www.depauw.edu/stories/details/orcenith-smith-is-still-making-music/
DePauw University Green Center
600 South Locust St
GREENCASTLE, Indiana 46135
suzannehassler@depauw.edu
https://www.depauw.edu/arts-and-culture/arts/greencenter/