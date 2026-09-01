Dinara Klinton, piano

Faculty Recital

Repertoire to be announced

About the Artist

Ukrainian pianist Dinara Klinton is associate professor of music in piano at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. After winning prizes in such international competitions as Busoni, Cleveland, BNDS, and Paderewski, she embarked on a busy international concert schedule, appearing at festivals including the Progetto Martha Argerich in Lugano, Cheltenham Music Festival, Aldeburgh Proms, and La Roque d’Antheron. Klinton has performed at many of the world’s major concert venues, including the Royal Albert Hall, Royal Festival Hall, Barbican Centre, and Wigmore Hall in London, Berliner Philharmonie, Laeiszhalle and Elbphilharmonie Hamburg, Gewandhaus Leipzig, New York 92Y, Cleveland Severance Hall, Tokyo Sumida Triphony Hall, Great Hall of Moscow Conservatory, and Tchaikovsky Concert Hall. Her concerto engagements include orchestras such as the Philharmonia, Royal Philharmonic, Lucerne Symphony, Richmond Symphony, and Elgin Symphony. Klinton is also a dedicated educator and has combined her performance career with faculty positions at the Royal College of Music and the Yehudi Menuhin School. As a recording artist, she has received widespread critical acclaim. Her album Franz Liszt’s Études d’exécution transcendante, released by the German label GENUIN Classics, received glowing reviews and was selected by BBC Music Magazine as Recording of the Month. She recorded her debut album, Music of Chopin and Liszt, at age 16 with American label Delos. Other albums include Chopin’s music by the Fryderyk Chopin Institute in Poland, Prokofiev Complete Piano Sonatas, released by Piano Classics, and Mily Balakirev: Piano Concerto No. 1 on Dabringhaus und Grimm. Klinton’s music education began at age five in her native Kharkiv, Ukraine. She graduated with highest honors from the Moscow Central Music School under Valery Piassetski and the Moscow State Conservatory P. I. Tchaikovsky under Eliso Virsaladze. She then earned a master’s degree and artist diploma from the Royal College of Music in London under Dina Parakhina. She also studied with William Grant Nabore, Stanislav Ioudenitch, and Dang Thai Son, among others, at the Lake Como Piano Academy and worked with Boris Petrushansky at the Imola Piano Academy.