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Disney's Frozen in Concert

Disney's Frozen in Concert

Jacobs Live at the Movies returns as the IU Philharmonic Orchestra will present Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen in Concert with composer Christophe Beck’s GRAMMY®-nominated score performed live to the film. The concert will be led by conductor Ernest Richardson.

The film and its multi-Platinum soundtrack feature eight songs written by Academy Award®, Emmy®, and GRAMMY®-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, including the Oscar® and GRAMMY®-winning song “Let It Go” performed by Idina Menzel.

Fearless optimist, Princess Anna, sets off on an epic journey—teaming up with rugged mountain man, Kristoff, and his loyal reindeer Sven—to find her sister Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter. Encountering Everest-like conditions, mystical trolls, and a hilarious snowman named Olaf, Anna and Kristoff battle the elements in a race to save the kingdom. Voices include Kristen Bell (Anna), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), Idina Menzel (Elsa), Josh Gad (Olaf), Santino Fontana (Hans), Alan Tudyk (Duke of Weselton). The film received the Academy® Award for Best Animated Feature.

Presentation licensed by Disney Concerts. All rights reserved.

IU Auditorium
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

IU Auditorium
1-812-855-1103
tickets@iu.edu
https://www.iuauditorium.com/
IU Auditorium
1211 East 7th Street
Bloomington, Indiana 47405
812-855-1103
tickets@iu.edu
https://www.iuauditorium.com/