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Forrest Gump (1994)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Run Forrest, Run!

A gentle, friendly man (Tom Hanks) navigates a series of extraordinary events, all while inspiring those around him with his perpetual optimism.

Whether dominating on the gridiron as a college football star, fighting in Vietnam or captaining a shrimp boat, Forrest inspires people with his childlike optimism. But one person Forrest cares about most may be the most difficult to save — his childhood love, the sweet but troubled Jenny (Robin Wright).

RATING: PG-13
LENGTH: 2hrs 22min
FORMAT: DCP

Buskirk-Chumley Theater
$10
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Buskirk-Chumley Theater
812-323-3020
boxoffice@buskirkchumley.org
buskirkchumley.org
Buskirk-Chumley Theater
114 E Kirkwood Ave
Bloomington, Indiana 47408
https://buskirkchumley.org/