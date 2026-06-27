Forrest Gump (1994)
Forrest Gump (1994)
Run Forrest, Run!
A gentle, friendly man (Tom Hanks) navigates a series of extraordinary events, all while inspiring those around him with his perpetual optimism.
Whether dominating on the gridiron as a college football star, fighting in Vietnam or captaining a shrimp boat, Forrest inspires people with his childlike optimism. But one person Forrest cares about most may be the most difficult to save — his childhood love, the sweet but troubled Jenny (Robin Wright).
RATING: PG-13
LENGTH: 2hrs 22min
FORMAT: DCP
Buskirk-Chumley Theater
$10
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Buskirk-Chumley Theater
812-323-3020
boxoffice@buskirkchumley.org