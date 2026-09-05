Friday Musicale sponsored Program
Friday Musicale sponsored Program
What: Friday Musicale program
Where: St. Thomas Lutheran Church, 3800 E. Third Street, Bloomington, IN
When: Friday, November 13th, at 1:15 p.m.
Performers:
Lisa Wickes, Soprano; Michael McGregor, Baritone; Kathy Gorr, Piano; Mark Wiedenmayer, Bass.
You're in for a treat with this group! They will be performing music by Indiana native composers--such as Cole Porter, Hoagy Carmichael, etc. Tell your friends, and be prepared to be entertained!!
Saint Thomas Lutheran Church
01:15 PM - 02:15 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Friday Musicale
931-980-9326
vickikingpianist@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Lisa Wickes, Soprano; Michael McGregor, Baritone; Kathy Gorr, Piano; Mark Wiedenmayer, Bass.
mark.wiedenmayer@comcast.net
Saint Thomas Lutheran Church
3800 E. 3rd StreetBloomington, Indiana 47401