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Friday Musicale sponsored Program

Friday Musicale sponsored Program

What: Friday Musicale program
Where: St. Thomas Lutheran Church, 3800 E. Third Street, Bloomington, IN
When: Friday, November 13th, at 1:15 p.m.

Performers:
Lisa Wickes, Soprano; Michael McGregor, Baritone; Kathy Gorr, Piano; Mark Wiedenmayer, Bass.

You're in for a treat with this group! They will be performing music by Indiana native composers--such as Cole Porter, Hoagy Carmichael, etc. Tell your friends, and be prepared to be entertained!!

Saint Thomas Lutheran Church
01:15 PM - 02:15 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Friday Musicale
931-980-9326
vickikingpianist@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Lisa Wickes, Soprano; Michael McGregor, Baritone; Kathy Gorr, Piano; Mark Wiedenmayer, Bass.
mark.wiedenmayer@comcast.net
Saint Thomas Lutheran Church
3800 E. 3rd Street
Bloomington, Indiana 47401