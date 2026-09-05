Friday Musicale sponsored Program

What: Friday Musicale program

Where: St. Thomas Lutheran Church, 3800 E. Third Street, Bloomington, IN

When: Friday, November 13th, at 1:15 p.m.

Performers:

Lisa Wickes, Soprano; Michael McGregor, Baritone; Kathy Gorr, Piano; Mark Wiedenmayer, Bass.

You're in for a treat with this group! They will be performing music by Indiana native composers--such as Cole Porter, Hoagy Carmichael, etc. Tell your friends, and be prepared to be entertained!!

