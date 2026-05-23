Friday Nights at Morgenstern Books -Postmodern Jazz Quartet
Friday Nights at Morgenstern Books -Postmodern Jazz Quartet
Join us for our monthly jazz salon with the Postmodern Jazz Quartet on the third Friday of each month from 6:30-8:30 pm! This event is free and open to all. Grab a seat in our café area or walk around and browse the store while you listen. Wine available to order from the café.
Morgenstern Books
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Morgenstern Books
849 S Auto Mall RdBloomington, Indiana 47401
8126767323
events@morgensternbooks.com