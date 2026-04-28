Games at the Museum

Step into a world of games, storytelling, and community!

Try your hand at tabletop storytelling in our Intro to D&D workshop, get creative painting miniatures and decorating dice, and trade cards in a Magic: The Gathering swap. If video games are more your speed, we will have a Mario Kart competition and a Pokémon GO! route excursion that will turn the Museum into your very own Safari Zone.

Looking for something more relaxed? An extensive selection of board and yard games will also be available for guests check out and play with friends.

Enjoy with classic gamer-themed refreshments while exploring living culture from our Museum’s collections. Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or just getting started, there’s something here for everyone.