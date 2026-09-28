Green Guest Artist Concert: TAKE3

TAKE3’s fall 2026 tour features an all-female lineup debuting their new “Acustic” program. This trio of classically trained musicians live at the intersection where pop, rock, and classical fusion collide. Described by audience goers as a mini Trans Siberian Orchestra, the infectious ensemble is electrifying audiences across the U.S. with its classical virtuosity and comedic stories of its journey from conservatory practice rooms to packed stadiums. A student engagement event on Tuesday, Oct. 6, will be followed by a formal guest artist concert on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the Green Center (600 S. Locust Street, Greencastle).