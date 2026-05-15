Greene County Historical Society Trivia Challenge

The Greene County Historical Society, a 501c3 organization, challenges Grandparents, Parents, and Youth to come by our building and pick up a 31-question variant from American History and Life over the past 250 years. The challenge will begin the first week of June and continue each week until July 1-3--or until we run out of prizes. Cut your teeth on our trivia questions before you sign up for the serious Trivia. Questions cover many areas: History, Military Branches, Music, Art, Entertainment, Science, Industry, BIPOC, Women, Awards, and Sports. How hard can it be since there are only 31 questions over the 18th--21st centuries? It is free and mostly for bragging rights. Sign in as you come in to pick up a variant and bring back your answer sheet when you are done. Make this celebration a part of YOUR personal history to commemorate this special American anniversary!