Guitar Ensemble – Daniel Duarte, director

About the Director

Daniel Duarte is senior lecturer in music in guitar at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. He is an active guitarist, arranger, conductor, and lecturer who has collected prizes in several guitar and chamber music competitions in the United States, Europe, and Latin America. Duarte is also a multi-instrumentalist who performs on different types of guitars and as a flutist. Duarte’s primary studies were with guitarist Henrique Pinto, followed by William Buonocore, Eliot Fisk, and Ernesto Bitetti. He earned a D.M. at the Jacobs School while focusing his academic research on the topic of multiculturalism and guitar music. During his doctoral studies, Duarte had his research supported by the Presser Foundation as a recipient of the outstanding graduate music student award. His academic work also lead Marshall University to award him the Joan C. Edwards Distinguished Professor of Arts award. At Jacobs, he is the founder and director of the Guitar Ensemble, composed of 12 undergraduate and graduate students who perform fundamental repertoire related to the classical guitar tradition and various other styles while featuring original works and arrangements written specifically for the ensemble. Duarte also directs the IU All-Campus Guitar Ensemble and teaches general education lectures that cover broad historical subjects related to music and guitar. At Jacobs, he has also collaborated as director of ensembles of the Latin American Music Center. As a touring artist, Duarte presents concerts with fellow guitarist and Jacobs faculty member Petar Jankovic. The duo has had dozens of appearances since 2016, reaching audiences throughout the United States and abroad while featuring a modern approach to the classical guitar repertoire during concerts and master classes.