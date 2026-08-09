Harpist in Concert | Claire Thai

Don't miss this intimate afternoon of music with Claire Thai, Principal Harpist of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra! The 75-minute program includes Ms. Thai's own transcriptions of works by Halffter, Mozart, and Ravel, as well as works for the harp by Lizotte and Tournier.

After the performance, all attendees are invited to a complimentary reception in the same location, where the artist will be in attendance! Enjoy light snacks while mingling with other supporters of the arts, and the featured harpist herself.

This performance is presented by the USA International Harp Competition, and the reception is presented by the Indianapolis Chapter of the American Harp Society.