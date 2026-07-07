History on the Block featuring a special screening of PBS’s THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION

Join the Monroe County History Center for a celebration of 250 years of American history, with a local Monroe County twist. The celebration will be on the front lawn of the MCHC on Saturday, July 11th from 12-3pm. Enjoy hands on activities, live music, educational demos, guided tours, and more!

At 2 pm, Indiana Humanities, Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations and WTIU/WFIU will host a special screening of clips from the new PBS docuseries THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION. After the screening, attendees are encouraged to visit the History Center’s exhibition of Monroe County Revolutionary War veterans.

This screening, and all the block party activities are free and open to the public.