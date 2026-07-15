Hotel California – The Original Eagles Tribute

For over three decades now HOTEL CALIFORNIA have been recreating the legendary sound of The Eagles, and thrilling audiences all over the world. From the quintessential Eagles anthem “Hotel California” thru “Take It Easy”, “Lyin’ Eyes”, “Take It to the Limit”, “Peaceful Easy Feeling”, “One of These Nights”, “Dirty Laundry”, “Already Gone”, “The Long Run”, “Life In the Fast Lane” and “Desperado”, they have evolved into a masterful celebration of The Eagles’ music.

The band set the bar in 1986, and they’ve remained the industry leading substitute for The Eagles ever since. Playing to huge outdoor and arena audiences, sharing bills with some of rock’s legends, and going places no tribute band has gone before. A long run by any measure, but it begs the question – what makes HOTEL CALIFORNIA so special?

Simply put, incredible lead vocal similarity, intensely accurate instrumental work, soaring harmonies, and top-flight live performances, just for starters. These are the band’s hallmarks, and the foundation on which their reputation has been built. With over a century of collective professional experience in the band today, they’re still going stronger than ever!

If you love The Eagles, then welcome to the HOTEL CALIFORNIA – you’ve just found the next-best thing.