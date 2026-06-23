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Indiana Public Media Community Listening Session

Indiana Public Media Community Listening Session

Indiana Public Media invites community members to join us for a conversation about the issues, opportunities, and stories that deserve more attention in their community.

As we explore ideas for future television, radio, podcast, and digital programming, we want to hear directly from the people we serve. What challenges should be better understood? What opportunities are being overlooked? What stories should more people know about?

Participants will have the opportunity to share their perspectives, discuss community needs, and help shape future public media storytelling and engagement efforts.

This is an informal, facilitated discussion open to all community members. No special expertise is required. We simply want to listen, learn, and better understand the communities we serve.

For those unable to attend, feedback can also be shared online at ipm.org/yourvoice.

Monroe County Public Library - Southwest Branch
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

WFIU/WTIU
(812) 855-8531
events@indianapublicmedia.org
https://www.ipm.org/events
Monroe County Public Library - Southwest Branch
890 West Gordon Pike
Bloomington, Indiana 47403
812-349-3050
fol@mcpl.info
mcpl.info/friends