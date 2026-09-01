Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra – Jun Märkl, music director; Spencer Myer, piano soloist

Repertoire

Mussorgsky/Rimsky-Korsakov: Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

Beethoven : Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Major, Op. 58 (1806)

Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (1913/48)

About the Artists

Jun Märkl is a highly respected interpreter of the core German repertory, and has become known for his refined and idiomatic explorations of the French Impressionists. He serves as music director of the Taiwan Philharmonic (National Symphony Orchestra), music director of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, and chief conductor of the Residentie Orkest The Hague, Netherlands. He also serves as principal guest conductor of the Oregon Symphony. Märkl’s expertise in the world of opera and long historical relationships with the state operas of Vienna, Berlin, Munich, the Semperoper Dresden, the Metropolitan Opera of New York, San Francisco Opera, and New National Theatre in Tokyo have been complemented over the past many decades by his orchestral music directorships of the Orchestre National de Lyon, the MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Orchestra, the Basque National Orchestra, and the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra. Märkl regularly guest conducts the leading orchestras of North America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe and has conducted many of the world’s most prestigious orchestras including the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Chicago Symphony, the Cleveland Orchestra, the Boston Symphony, the Bavarian Radio Symphony, the Netherlands Radio Philharmonic, NHK Tokyo, and many others. In the 25-26 season, he returned to the Auckland Philharmonic and Essen Orchestra. He also made his debut with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra and recorded with the London Philharmonic Orchestra. Märkl also has an extensive discography of more than 60 recordings. In recognition of his achievements in France, he was honored in 2012 with the title of Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres. He studied in Munich with Sergiu Celibidache, at Tanglewood with Leonard Bernstein and Seiji Ozawa. Märkl is highly dedicated to working with young musicians: for many years, he worked as principal conductor at the Pacific Music Festival in Sapporo and the Aspen Music Festival in Colorado. He teaches as a guest professor at the Kunitachi College of Music, Tokyo, and in 2023, he founded the National Symphony Youth Orchestra of Taiwan.

Spencer Myer is professor of music in piano and chair of the piano department at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. Lauded for “superb playing” and “poised, alert musicianship” (Boston Globe), he is among the most respected and sought-after artists on today’s concert stage. Myer’s orchestral, recital, and chamber music performances have been heard throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and Asia. He has been a soloist with a host of ensembles, including The Cleveland Orchestra, Cape Town Philharmonic, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Mexico’s Orquesta Filarmónica de Jalisco, and Beijing’s China National Symphony Orchestra, collaborating with such conductors as Michael Christie, Arthur Fagen, Jahja Ling, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Thomas Wilkins, and Victor Yampolsky. Myer has played recitals in prominent venues, including New York City’s Weill Recital Hall, Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center, and London’s Wigmore Hall. An in-demand chamber musician, he has collaborated with such notable artists as cellists Lynn Harrell and Ralph Kirshbaum, clarinetist David Shifrin, soprano Nicole Cabell, the Miami, Jupiter, and Pacifica string quartets, and the Dorian Wind Quintet. Myer’s career was launched with three important prizes: first prize in the 2004 UNISA International Piano Competition, the 2006 Christel DeHaan Classical Fellowship from the American Pianists Association, and the gold medal from the 2008 New Orleans International Piano Competition. He is a laureate of the 2007 William Kapell, 2005 Cleveland, and 2005 Busoni International Piano Competitions. Myer enjoys an esteemed reputation as a vocal collaborator since winning the 2000 Marilyn Horne Foundation Competition. An enthusiastic educator, he received a 2024 IU Trustees Teaching Award. He has served as a guest faculty at the Oberlin and Baldwin-Wallace Conservatories of Music and was a member of the piano faculty of Boston’s Longy School of Music of Bard College. He has released CDs on the harmonia mundi usa and Steinway & Sons labels, including William Bolcom piano rags, Chopin’s four impromptus, and four discs with cellist Brian Thornton of works by Brahms, Chopin, Debussy, Schumann, and Rachmaninoff. Myer is a Steinway Artist.