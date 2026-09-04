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INDY DANCERS National Dance Day Celebration

INDY DANCERS National Dance Day Celebration

Celebrate National Dance Day with live music by the STEP N TIME BAND and DJ Don & Rhonda at Mike's Music & Dance Barn. The evening includes ballroom and line dancing, food and drink specials, and free parking. Doors open at 5:00 PM; music and dancing run from 6:00-10:00 PM EDT.

Mike's Music & Dance Barn
$25-$30
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Indy Dancers
317-636-6220
mindach@gmail.com
https://www.indydancers.com/

Artist Group Info

STEP N TIME BAND
jstobaugh@mac.com
https://www.sntband.com/
Mike's Music & Dance Barn
2277 W. State Road 46
Nashville, Indiana 47448
812-988-8636
https://www.indydancers.com/