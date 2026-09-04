INDY DANCERS National Dance Day Celebration
INDY DANCERS National Dance Day Celebration
Celebrate National Dance Day with live music by the STEP N TIME BAND and DJ Don & Rhonda at Mike's Music & Dance Barn. The evening includes ballroom and line dancing, food and drink specials, and free parking. Doors open at 5:00 PM; music and dancing run from 6:00-10:00 PM EDT.
Mike's Music & Dance Barn
$25-$30
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Indy Dancers
317-636-6220
mindach@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
STEP N TIME BAND
jstobaugh@mac.com
Mike's Music & Dance Barn
2277 W. State Road 46Nashville, Indiana 47448
812-988-8636