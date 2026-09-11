International Violin Competition of Indianapolis
International Violin Competition of Indianapolis
The International Violin Competition of Indianapolis (IVCI) returns September 17–October 4, 2026, bringing the world's top young violinists to Indianapolis for the 12th Quadrennial Competition. Watch rising stars compete for career-launching prizes, including a $75,000 Gold Medal, a Carnegie Hall debut, and a recording contract — all free and open to the public, with the entire event livestreamed.
Hilbert Circle Theatre
09:30 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Oct 04, 2026.
Event Supported By
International Violin Competition of Indianapolis
ivci@violin.org
Hilbert Circle Theatre
45 Monument CircleIndianapolis, Indiana 46204