Jack Johnson SURFILMUSIC (2026)

SURFILMUSIC (2026)

A new documentary chronicling Jack Johnson’s evolution from surfer to filmmaker to world-renowned musician.

The film traces how Jack’s early years making surf films with close friends became a foundation for a much broader creative life, capturing moments in and out of the water that later surfaced in his songwriting.

Blending rare footage from those formative surf films and Jack’s personal and family archives with present-day reflections, the film weaves together how lived experience, friendship, and exploration shaped the sound and stories behind the music.

Directed by Emmett Malloy, featuring Jack Johnson, Kelly Slater, Rob Machado, Gerry Lopez, Chris Malloy, G. Love, Ben Harper, John Florence, Emmett Malloy, Kim Johnson, and more, with a beautiful score by Jack Johnson and Hermanos Gutiérrez. In loving memory of Tamayo Perry.

In addition to the new film, Jack has announced a companion double album, SURFILMUSIC Soundtrack and 4-Tracks, arriving May 15 via Brushfire Records. The soundtrack features the film’s original score by Jack Johnson and Hermanos Gutiérrez alongside remastered selections from Jack’s early four-track recordings. 4-Tracks presents a deeper dive into the archival music from Jack’s personal tapes, including raw recordings and previously unreleased gems from his earliest days making music.